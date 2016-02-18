News your way: The Graham Star introduces new website

The Graham Star is pleased to present two exciting upgrades to its service: our brand new website and e-Edition, a digital version of our newspaper.

Existing subscribers will have full access to the new website and e-Edition. To verify your subscription and to create your new username and password click here.

The e-Edition is an exact replica of the printed edition of The Graham Star in a flipbook format. It is the best way for out-of-town subscribers to access timely community news. Nno matter where you live, the e-edition is easy and convenien and delivered to your email inbox.

We encourage you to visit GrahamStar.com to check out the new e-Edition, read breaking community news stories, learn more about local events and more. Do all this from the convenience of your computer, phone, iPad or any other mobile device.

Thank you again for being a loyal reader and subscriber. We are always looking for ways to bring you better products.

We hope you enjoy the new website and e-Edition.