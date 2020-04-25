An udder necessity

Body

Tuskegee – Taking care of any animal can be a huge responsibility, and is not for everyone.

For two Tuskegee girls, however, the challenge is welcomed.

Lilly and Abby Lancaster – both 15 years old – work at Double 00 Farms, taking care of the many animals who call the farm home. Through the N.C. State Extension Office, the girls are participating in the Dairy Market Steer Program.

Open to youth in Western North Carolina, the program allows 50 kids and teens between 8-18 years of age to take care of a calf.

In the beginning, each participant is given a calf, milk, bottle, halter, feed and thermometer. They must feed the calves twice daily, check their temperature and ensure that the calves are happy and healthy. If the calves are sick, veterinarian Dr. Beverly Hargus is to be contacted.

Participants must attend the Asheville and Haywood fairs with their calves and the calves will be auctioned off at the conclusion of the Mountain State Fair.

Participants receive all earnings gained from the actioning of their calf – minus $100, which is cycled back into the program for years to come.

“They’re a really big responsibility, but it’s a lot of fun,” said Lilly, referring to their calves, Turbo and Axle.