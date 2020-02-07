Nelda Virginia Orr Nelms

Body

On Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 – with arms wide open – our Lord and Savior met one of his truest followers at the pearly gates of heaven and welcomed her to an eternity in paradise.

Nelda Virgina Orr Nelms, 77, of Robbinsville, passed away at Murphy Medical Center.

A native of Graham County, Nelda is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Natalie and Dewayne Elders of Whittier, N.C. and Angie Buchanan of Palm Coast Fla.

Grand-daughters, Brittany Gass and husband Jon of Whittier, N.C.; Staci Paquette and her husband Josh of Marquette, Mich.; Chelsea Elders and Michael Leatherwood of Bryson City, N.C. and Courtney Buchanan and her fiancé Rob Cassesse of Palm Coast, Fla.

Great-grandchildren Shelby and Nathan Gass and Henry and Arthur Paquette; sisters Wilma Crisp and Lavada Queen, both of Robbinsville, N.C. and many nieces and nephews.

Nelda is the daughter of the late Dillard and Tillie Orr of Robbinsville. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 53 years, Jerry Nelms.

Nelda was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church and a retired teacher’s aide of 33 years service to the children of Graham County. She will be greatly missed by many.

The family received friends Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 6-8 p.m. in the chapel of Townson-Smith Funeral Home.

Funeral Services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Robbinsville. Revs. Daniel Stewart, S.J. Waters, and Scott Roper officiated. Burial followed the service at the Lone Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Nelms family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.