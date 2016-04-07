New road will provide access to school

North Carolina Dept. of Transportation (NCDOT) officials want to know what you think of a planned roadway between Robbinsville High School and Rodney Orr Bypass (aka US 129).

You can learn about the proposed two-lane, 4/10th of mile road during a public meeting in the Healthful Living Center at Robbinsville High School on Thursday, April 14, 5-7 p.m. There will be no formal presentation, but NCDOT representatives will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the proposed project. Citizens will also have the opportunity to submit comments and questions in writing.

The $3.8 million construction project (plus $170,000 for right-of-way acquisitions and utilities) includes a 220-foot bridge over the Cheoah River and most likely a traffic signal at the northern pedestrian crossing on Rodney Orr Bypass.

“The road will provide a secondary means of ingress and egress to the middle school and high school and relieve some congestion on (NC) 143 when traffic gets backed up to Ingle’s with the school buses in the afternoon,” said NCDOT District Engineer Wesley Grindstaff.

When asked if the new road might make Rodney Orr Bypass more congested, Grindstaff replied, “That roadway is nowhere near capacity. I wouldn’t anticipate it will cause any congestion.”

The project recommended to the NCDOT by the Rural

Planning Organization has the blessing of the Town of Robbinsville.

“We’re supportive of it,” said Robbinsville Mayor Steve Hooper. “It will allow us to expand our infrastructure. And instead of bringing all of the school buses down (NC) 143, some will come out that way and go to Thunderbird and Stecoah that way. You won’t have 14 school buses on the same road at one time.”

Planning and design has begun and detailed designs are anticipated to be completed by Jan. 15, 2019.

A map of the project will be on display at the high school on April 14. You can also virew the map online at

http://www.ncdot.gov/projects/publicmeetings/

