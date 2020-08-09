Bridget Rene Wilson Eller

Body

Bridget Rene Gibson Eller, 63 of Robbinsville, N.C., died July 29, 2020.

Rene was born May 19, 1957 and is proceeded in death by her parents, Thomas Cleveland Gibson and Barbara Lee Epperson Gibson; and her sister, Barbara Diane Gibson. Survivors are her loving husband of 45 years, Buddy Ray Eller; son, Roy Wells Eller, II, wife, Tina Eller and children, Ruby and Olivia; daughter Wendy Rochelle Eller Brown, husband Lloyd Brown and children Sadie and Dyllan; daughter Beth LaRae Eller and significant other Mike Holland; brothers, Thomas Cleveland Gibson, Jr. “Mokey” and Stephen Eric Gibson.

Rene was a devoted wife, loving mother and extraordinary grandmother. She loved spending time with her family. She had a way of making everyone feel like part of the family.

Rene was the life of the crowd, lived life to the very fullest. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Memorial services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Townson-Smith Funeral Home Chapel. The Revs. Charles Lee Graham and Patrick O’Dell officiated.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at the Chapel, prior to the service.

