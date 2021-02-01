Body

Jerry Pilkington, 68 of Robbinsville, N.C., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

He was a native of Graham County and a graduate of Robbinsville High School. He also served in the Armed Forces in Germany.

Jerry lived a quiet, peaceful life. He loved being at home, watching sports or working in his yard.

Jerry’s Christian faith was an important part of his life. He read his Bible daily and was very knowledgeable.

Jerry was the son of the late Tom and Lois Pilkington of Robbinsville. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Webb Pilkington; a brother, Johnnie Pilkington; and a sister, June Massey.

He leaves behind a son, Michael Pilkington and girlfriend, Christy, of Belmont, N.C.; stepdaughters, Dana Ammons and Michelle Huggins; a sister and brother-in-law, Sheila and Lowell Phillips of Robbinsville, N.C.; a brother, Kip Pilkington of Robbinsville, N.C.; and a brother-in-law, Leonard Massey of Robbinsville, N.C. Jerry had a granddaughter, Makayla Nardone of Huntersville, N.C. and a great-grandson, Holden.

Jerry also leaves behind a long-time, special friend, Gaye Prince, and several special nieces and nephews. Thank you to his wonderful neighbors, Bill and Melinda Bailey, for always helping him in his yard when he wasn’t able.

Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at the Jenkins Cemetery. The Revs. Daniel Stewart and Harold Beasley officiated. Military Rites were conducted by the N.C. National Guard Honor Guard, Eller Rogers American Legion Post 192 and Carringer Webster VFW Post 8635.

Townson-Smith Funeral Home was honored to serve the Pilkington family.

An online register is available at townson-smithfuneralhome.com.