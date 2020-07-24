Arrest Report: July 13-19, 2020

Body

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* July 14 – Juddson James Orr, 20, Robbinsville. Driving after consuming, under 21.

* July 15 – Randy James Carpenter, 51, Robbinsville. Probation violation, possession methamphetamine, probation violation.

* July 15 – Carly Dunn Walls, 24, Robbinsville. Breaking or entering.

* July 16 – Kevin Edward Mashburn, 30, Robbinsville. Larceny from the person.

* July 17 – Jesse Lloyd Jenkins, 40, Robbinsville. True bill of indictment.

* July 19, Aaron Keith Orr, 35, Robbinsville. Assualt on a female, violate domestic violence protection order.

* CAD report: Week of July 13-July 19

Property-related: 16; domestic, 42; medical, 10; traffic, 34; general, 37. Total: 139.