Arrest Report: July 7-8, 2020

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* July 7 – Joshua Micheal Blankenship, 41, Fontana. Probation violation; second-degree burglary.

* July 8 – Brittney Leigh Phillips, 32, Robbinsville. Probation violation; probation violation, out-of-county.

* CAD Report: Week of 7/6-7/12/2020

Property-related: 20; domestic: 35; medical: 14; traffic: 21; general: 42. Total: 132.