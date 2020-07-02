Arrest Report: June 22-27, 2020

Body

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* June 22 – Spencer Ray Branham, 31, Robbinsville, second-degree trespass

* June 23 – Kristopher Brady Birchfield, 23, Robbinsville, misdemeanor stalking, communication threats

* June 23 – Caleb Jetterro Smith, 26, Robbinsville, driving while impaired, other – free text

* June 24 – Misty Renee Buchanan, 39, Robbinsville, failure to appear on misdemeanor.

* June 24 – Trenton Ray Fabian, 35, Robbinsville, probation violation.

* June 27 – Michael Todd Williams, 45, Robbinsville, simple possess sch iv cs (M), possess drug paraphernalia

* Due to systems being down, a CAD report was not available for this week.