Arrest Report: June 29 – July 7, 2020

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* June 29 – Bobby Thomas Bard, possession of methampethamine, larceny

* June 30 – Spencer Ray Branham, identity theft (three counts), obtain property under false pretense (three counts), possession of stolen goods

* June 30 – Benjamin Gary Laney, breaking and/or entering motor vehicle, larceny after breaking/entering (two counts), financial card theft (four counts), obtain property under false pretense (four counts), identity theft (four counts)

* July 2 – Jesse James Pratt, breaking and/or entering, larceny, open mail

* July 3 – Robert Carlton McElroy, breaking and/or entering

* July 3 – Ross Jacob Crisp, DWI, driving left of center

* July 4 – Trenton Fabian Ray, larceny, driving while license revoked

* July 4 – Kristopher William Harris, simple assault

* July 6 – Jeffrey Charles Heid, probation violation, stalking

* July 7 – Kris Jason Buchanan, probation violation

* Due to systems being down, a CAD report was not available for this week.