Graham County Arrest Report: Aug. 1-3, 2020

Body

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Aug. 1 – Keith Jordan, 55, Robbinsville. Possess methamphetamine.

* Aug. 1 – Anita Marie Messer, 53, Robbinsville. True bill of indictment; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine

* Aug. 2 – Jeremy Austin Birchfield, 34, Robbinsville. Simple assault.

* Aug. 2 – Charles Alan Carver, 53, Robbinsville. Driving while license revoked; assault on a female.

* Aug. 2 – Chelsea Lauren Jordan, 31, Robbinsville. Breaking and/or entering; larceny after breaking/entering; possession of stolen goods.

* Aug. 2 – Travis Wesley Orr, 32, Robbinsville. Larceny of motor vehicle.

* Aug. 2 – Kelby Gui Sherill, 26, Robbinsville. Larceny after breaking/entering (five counts).

* Aug. 2 – Hunter Adam Welch, 31, Robbinsville. First-degree trepass; injury to real property; injury to personal property; assault on a female.

* Aug. 3 – Shirley Lorene Cooper, 61, Robbinsville. True bill of indictment.

CAD REPORT: Week of 7/27 – 8/2/2020

* Property-related: 27; domestic: 44; medical: 14; traffic: 50; general: 35. Total: 170.