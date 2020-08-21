Graham County Arrest Report: Aug. 11-16, 2020

Body

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the

N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Aug. 11 – Mark Wayne Carver, 47, Robbinsville. IV-D non-support child.

* Aug. 12 – Shanda Buchanan Dooley, 40, Robbinsville. Breaking or entering a motor vehicle; misdemeanor larceny; contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

* Aug. 12 – Todd Hubert Dooley 48, Robbinsville. Assault – free text; assault inflict serious injury; contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

* Aug. 12 – Dustin Richard Eller, 38, Robbinsville. Failure to appear on misdemeanor.

* Aug. 15 – Andrew Stephen Carringer, 35, Robbinsville. Assault with deadly weapon, serious injury.

* Aug. 16 – Joshua Melton Culbreth, 34, Robbinsville. Assault on a female.

CAD REPORT: Week of Aug. 10-16, 2020

* Property-related, 14; domestic, 48; medical, 13; traffic, 41; general, 38. Total: 154.