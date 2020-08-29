Graham County Arrest Report: Aug. 18-23, 2020

Body

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Aug. 18 – Dalton Shane Allen, 18, Robbinsville. Failure to appear on misdemeanor.

* Aug. 19 – William Joseph Grindstaff, 25, Robbinsville. Violate domestic violence protection order.

* Aug. 19 – Robert William Sellers, 77, Robbinsville. Assault on a female, simple assault.

* Aug. 20 – Sawyer Arie Edwards, 27, Robbinsville. Second-degree trespass.

* Aug. 20 – Christopher Paul Key, 40, Robbinsville. Failure to appear on misdemeanor.

* Aug. 20 – Gregory Austin Orr, 41, Robbinsville. Flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting public officer, expired inspection sticker, probation violation.

* Aug. 21 – Jesse James Pratt, 31, Robbinsville. Failure to appear on misdemeanor (two counts).

* Aug. 22 – Robert Michael Phillips, 32, Robbinsville. Violate domestic violence protection order, other - free text, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.

* Aug. 23 – Douglas Christopher Jones, 41, Bryson City. Misdemeanor larceny.

* Aug. 23 – Aaron Keith Orr, 35, Robbinsville. Failure to appear on misdemeanor (three counts), assault on a female, resisting public officer, violate domestic violence protection order.

* Aug. 23 – Billy James Tincher, 33, Robbinsville. Possess methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia.

* CAD report: Week of Aug. 17-23, 2020

Property-related, 31; domestic, 39; medical, 7; traffic, 53; general, 50. Total: 180