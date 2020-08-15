Graham County Arrest Report: Aug. 3-8, 2020

Body

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Aug. 3 – Shirley Lorene Cooper, 61, Robbinsville. True bill of indictment.

* Aug. 4 – Christopher Paul Key, 40, Robbinsville. Communicating threats; other - free text; violate domestic violence protection order.

* Aug. 5 – Kimberly Dawn Blauvelt, 39, Robbinsville. True bill Of indictment.

* Aug. 6 – Carol Cae Sullivan, 56, Robbinsville. Simple assault.

* Aug. 7 – Patrick Ryan Burchfield, 31, Robbinsville. Probation violation.

* Aug. 7 – Autumn Sky Orr, 21, Robbinsville. Assault government official/employee; simple assault (two counts).

* Aug. 8 – Jeffery Shane Burchfield, 48. Robbinsville. Communicating threats.

* Aug. 9 – Trinity Derek Buchanan, 41, Robbinsville. Failure to appear on a felony.

* Aug. 9 – Amy Nicole Jumper, 28, Robbinsville. Possess schedule I controlled substance; no operators license.

CAD REPORT: Week of Aug. 3-9, 2020

* Property-related: 21; domestic: 40; medical: 17; traffic: 62; general: 18. Total: 158.