Graham County Arrest Report: Aug. 31 - Sept. 6, 2020

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Aug. 31 – Shannon Reece Burchfield, 44, Robbinsville. Violate domestic violence protection order, assault on a female.

* Aug. 31 – Nerissa Leigh Woodard, 25, Robbinsville. Other – free text.

* Sept. 3 – Sawyer Arie Edwards, 27, Robbinsville. Disorderly conduct, T-impede traffic.

* Sept. 5 – Veronica Leigh Anderson, 34, Robbinsville. Possess methamphetamine.

* Sept. 5 – Michael Noah Moore, 27, Robbinsville. Possession of stolen goods.

* Sept. 5 – Travis Wesley Orr, 32, Robbinsville. Breaking and/or entering; larceny after breaking/entering; breaking and/or entering; larceny after breaking/entering; possess stolen automobile.

* Sept. 5 – Richard Ike Satterfield, Jr., 42, Robbinsville. Second-degree trespass.

* Sept. 5 – Derek Channing Trull, 40, Robbinsville. Possess methamphetamine.

* Sept. 6 – Brian Abram Fox, 48, Canton. Intoxicated and disruptive.

* Sept. 6 –Theresa Diane Moose, 50, Robbinsville. Other – free text.

* CAD report: For week ending Aug. 31-Sept. 7, 2020

Property-related, 9; domestic, 52; medical, 18; traffic, 50; general, 54. Total: 183.