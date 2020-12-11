Graham County Arrest Report: Dec. 1-6, 2020

Body

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the N.C. Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Dec. 1 – April Elizabeth Farner, 36, Marble. Probation violation.

* Dec. 1 – Kelly Ann Hyde, 33, Robbinsville. Driving while impaired.

* Dec. 5 – Jeffrey Patrick Brooms, 64, Robbinsville. Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule ll controlled substance; maintain place controlled substance.

* Dec. 5 – Joshua Randall Cable, 34, Robbinsville. FTA (three counts).

* Dec. 5 – Summer Crystal Dawn Teesateskie, 24, Robbinsville. Simple assault.

* Dec. 6 – Mark Wayne Carver, 48, Robbinsville. Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule ll controlled substance; maintain place controlled substance; carrying concealed weapon.

* Dec. 6 – Carla Suzauanne Moore, 41, Robbinsville. Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule ll controlled substance.

CAD report: Week of Nov. 30 – Dec. 6, 2020

* Property-related: 7. Breaking and entering, 3; larceny, 2; investigation, 1; vandalism, 1.

* Domestic-related: 26. Trespassing, 8; suspicious person, 7; disturbance, 6; domestic, 2; harrassment, 2; fight in progress, 1.

* Medical-related: 21. Welfare check, 5; cardiac arrest/death, 3; incomplete 911, 3; narcotics, 2; unknown/man down, 1; allergic reaction, 1; choking, 1; overdose poisoning, 1; sick person, 1; traumatic injuries, 1; unconscious/fainting, 1; EMS walk-up, 1.

* Traffic-related: 23. Traffic stop, 9; suspicious vehicles, 7; wreck, property damage, 3; escort, 2; traffic violation, 2.

* General calls: 38. Phone message, 13; civil process, 9; public assist (law), 7; mutual aid (law), 3; alarm company, 1; calls for service, 1; animal complaint, 1; smoke investigation, 1; suspicious package, 1; miscellanous, 1.