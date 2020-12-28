Graham County Arrest Report: Dec. 15-19, 2020

Body

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the N.C. Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Dec. 15 – Stephanie Suzanne Lane, 43, Robbinsville. IV-D non-support child.

* Dec. 15 – William Thomas Moose, 45, Robbinsville. Possess methamphetamine.

* Dec. 16 – Sonya Leigh Blevins, 34, Robbinsville. Disorderly conduct.

* Dec. 16 – Alexas McKeldrey, 21, Robbinsville. Possess heroin.

* Dec. 16 – Ian Alexander Wiggins, 20, Robbinsville. Possess controlled substance prison on jail premises; felony possession of cocaine; possess heroin.

* Dec. 19 – Trinity Derek Buchanan, 41, Robbinsville. Assault on a female.

* Dec. 19 – Timothy Rebel Cable, 30, Robbinsville. Assault by strangulation; second-degree kidnapping; other-free text.

* Dec. 19 – Curtis Wayne Ingram, 33, Sylva. Possess methamphetamine.

* Dec. 19 – Jeremy Noah Lane, 38, Andrews. Possess methamphetamine; resisting public officer; breaking or entering; injury to personal property.

CAD report: Week of Dec. 14-20, 2020

* Property-related: 9

* Domestic-related: 26

* Medical-related: 7

* Traffic-related: 48

* General calls: 14

Total: 104