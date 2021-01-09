Graham County Arrest Report: Dec. 28, 2020 – Jan. 1, 2021

Body

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the N.C. Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Dec. 28 – Mildred Collins Cutshaw, 57, Robbinsville. Simple assault; false imprisonment.

* Dec. 28 – Katharine Pechstein Durant, 67, Robbinsville. Failure to appear.

* Dec. 31 – Michael Todd Williams, 46, Robbinsville. Common law robbery; assault on a female.

* Jan. 1 – Linda Sawyer Carpenter, 60, Sylva. Simple possession schedule IV controlled substance (two counts); carrying concealed gun; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule III controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance; maintain place controlled substance.

CAD report: Week ending Dec. 28, 2020-Jan. 3, 2021

* Property-related: 12; domestic: 22; medical: 13; traffic: 60; general: 23. Total: 130