Graham County Arrest Report: Dec. 6-13, 2020

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the N.C. Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Dec. 6 – Mark Wayne Carver, 48, Robbinsville. possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance; maintain place controlled substance; carrying concealed weapon.

* Dec. 6 – Carla Suzanne Moore, 41, Robbinsville. Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance

* Dec. 7– Richard Scott Mason, 49, Robbinsville. Possess methamphetamine; possess drug paraphernalia; resisting public officer; failure to appear on felony (two counts); failure to appear on misdemeanor (two counts); carrying concealed gun; carrying concealed weapon.

* Dec. 7 – Tommy Dewayne Pilkington 30, Robbinsville. Misdemeanor larceny.

* Dec. 9 – Bartlett Eugene West, 25, Robbinsville. Possess heroin; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance

* Dec. 10 – Whitney Downs Burchfield, 27, Robbinsville. No charge data.

* Dec. 10 – Charles Jonathan Cucumber, 38, Robbinsville. Possess methaphetamine; FTA.

* Dec. 10 – Alta Fortner, 29, Robbinsville. Possess methamphetamine.

* Dec. 10 – David Michael Freeman, 43, Robbinsville. IV-D non-support child.

* Dec. 10 – Lydia Natasha Holloway, 40, Robbinsville. Possess methamphetamine.

* Dec. 10 – Summer Crystal Dawn Teesateskie,24, Robbinsville. Disorderly conduct.

* Dec. 10 – Christopher Benjamin Thompkins, 31, Robbinsville. Disorderly conduct.

* Dec. 13 – Lucas Cainann Omary, 27, Athens. Driving while impaired.

CAD report: Week of Dec. 7-13, 2020

* Property-related: 12; domestic: 27; medical: 9; traffic: 32; general: 24. Total: 104.