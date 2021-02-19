Graham County Arrest Report: Feb. 9-14, 2021

Body

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the N.C. Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Feb. 9 – Charles Alan Carver, 54, Robbinsville. Possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises (two counts); possession of heroin; simple possession schedule lV controlled substance.

* Feb. 9 – Kayla Sue McGaha, 41, Andrews. Probation violation.

* Feb. 9 – Summer Crystal Dawn Teesateskie, 25, Robbinsville. Second-degree trespass (two counts).

* Feb. 11 – Bryan Abram Fox, 49, Canton. Attempting to break/enter motor vehicle.

* Feb. 11 – Jimmy Kane Sherrill, 30, Robbinsville. Possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premisses; probation violation.

ν Feb. 11 – Robert Michael Phillips, 33, Robbinsville. Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury (three counts); assault on female; assault by pointing a gun.

* Feb. 13 – David Wayne Parker, 48, Sevierville, Tenn. Possess methamphetamine.

* Feb. 13 – Michael Todd Williams, 46, Robbinsville. Common law robbery; assault on a female.

* Feb. 14 – Jennifer Lynn Adams, 41, Robbinsville. Domestic criminal trespass; injury to personal property (three counts).

* Feb. 14 – Gayton Quaid Leming, 22, Robbinsville. Possession of methamphetamine; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance; maintain place controlled substance; fail to disperse on command; carrying concealed gun.

CAD report: Week of Feb. 8-14, 2021

* Property-related: 23. Investigation, 11; larceny, 7; breaking and entering, 5.

* Domestic-related: 45. Suspicious person, 20; trespassing, 6; domestic, 5; disturbance, 4; prowler, 3; court-order violation, 3; fight in progress, 2; assault, 1; abuse/abandonment/neglect, 1.

* Medical-related: 13. Incomplete 911, 5; welfare check, 3; narcotics, 2; mental subject, 1; overdose/poisoning, 1; psychiartic/abnormal behavior, 1.

* Traffic-related: 56. Traffic stop, 25; suspicious vehicle, 15; traffic violation, 9; traffic incident, 3; wreck property damage, 2; escort, 2.

* General calls: 26. Phone message, 9; civil process, 5; public assist (fire/rescue), 4; public assist (law), 3; alarm company, 2; calls for service, 1; drunk pedestrian, 1; miscellanous, 1.

* Total Calls: 163