Graham County Arrest Report: Jan. 11-17, 2021

Body

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the N.C. Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Jan. 12 – Samuel Hunter Burchfield, 28, Elizabethton, Tenn. Second-degree trespass.

* Jan. 12 – Brian Abram Fox, 49, Canton. Intoxicated and disruptive.

* Jan. 13 – Kristopher Carpenter, 32, Asheville. Injury to personal property (two counts); larceny after breaking and entering (two counts); breaking and/or entering; first-degree trespass; unauthorized use of motor vehicle.

* Jan. 15 – Kimberly Dawn Blauvelt, 39, Robbinsville. Attempted uttering.

* Jan. 15 – Joshua David Garrison, 33, Robbinsville. Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance; possess with intent to sell/deliver marijuana; possession of firearm by felony; carrying concealed weapon.

* Jan. 15 – Kenneth Nolan Millsaps, 41, Robbinsville. Possession of firearm by felon; possess drug paraphernalia.

* Jan. 15 – Billy Zebulon Pressley, 36, Murphy. Driving while impaired.

* Jan. 17 – Dalton Varnel Anderson, 32, Robbinsville. Possess methamphetamine; possess heroin.

CAD report: Week of Jan. 11-17, 2021

* Property-related calls: 13. Breaking and entering, 6; damage to property, 2; investigation, 2; larceny, 2; structure fire, 1.

* Domestic-related calls: 22. Suspicious person, 12; fight in progress, 3; disturbance, 2; domestic, 2; harrassment, 1; trespassing, 1; abuse/abandonment, 1.

* Medical-related calls: 17. Welfare check, 6; narcotics, 4; incomplete 911, 3; cardiac arrest/death, 1; allergic reaction, 1; paramedicine visit, 1; suicidal person/attempt, 1.

* Traffic-related calls: 41. Traffic stop, 21; traffic violation, 7; escort, 6; suspicious vehicle, 6; vehicle fire, 1.

* General calls: 24. Public assist, 6; civil process, 5; phone message, 5; warrant attempt, 3; calls for service, 2; alarm company, 1; animal wounded, 1; electrical hazard, 1.

* Total: 117.