Graham County Arrest Report: July 20-26, 2020

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* July 20 – John McKinney Hogan, 23, Marble. True bill of indictment (two counts).

* July 21 – Shelby Leigh Jackson, 29, Robbinsville. Probation violation.

* July 21 – Trevor Teesateskie, 51, Robbinsville. Misdemeanor stalking, failure to appear (nine counts).

* July 22 – Travis Wesley Orr, 32, Robbinsville. Resisting public officer, possess methamphetamine, misdemeanor larceny.

* July 23 – Summer Crystal Dawn Teesateskie, 24, Robbinsville. Assault with a deadly weapon, resisting public officer.

* July 23 – Christopher Benjamin Thompkins, 31, Robbinsville. Assault, inflict serious injury.

* July 24 – Jeffrey Scott Willard, Jr., 26, Robbinsville. Possess methamphetamine.

* July 25 – Todd Matthew Miller, 52, Robbinsville. Driving while impaired, assault on a female.

* July 26 – Richard Scott Mason, 49, Robbinsville. True bill.

* July 26 – Callie Lynn Royal, 58, Robbinsville. True bill of indictment.

CAD Report: Week of 7/20-7/26/2020

Property-related: 12; domestic: 68; medical: 17; traffic: 25; general: 49. Total: 171.