Graham County Arrest Report: June 2-6, 2020

* June 2 – Brittany Angeline Burchfield, 32, Robbinsville, possess methamphetamine, possess heroin, possess drug paraphernalia
* June 2 – Jacob James Sawyer Lewis, 39, Robbinsville, possess methamphetamine, possess heroin, possess drug paraphernalia
* June 2 – Amanda Marie Walters, 26, Asheville, possess methamphetamine, possess heroin, possess drug paraphernalia
* June 3 – Jeremy Austin Birchfield, 34, Robbinsville, unauthorized use of motor vehicle
* June 4 – Summer Crystal Dawn Teesateskie, 24, Robbinsville, misuse of 911 system
* June 5 – Benjamin Gary Laney, 31, Robbinsville, breaking and/or entering, felony larceny
* June 5 – Jesse James Pratt, 31, Robbinsville, breaking and/or entering, misdemeanor larceny, other – free text
* June 6 – Michael Noah Moore, 27, Robbinsville, resisting public officer, T-DWLR not impaired rev
CAD report: Week of 6/1-6/7/20
* Property-related: 24; domestic: 49; medical: 20; traffic: 49; general calls: 31. Total: 173.