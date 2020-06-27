Graham County Arrest Report: June 25, 2020

Body

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* June 14 – Kenny Joe Gladden, 55, Robbinsville, assault with deadly weapon, intent to kill, second-degree kidnapping, maintain place controlled substance, poss w/i manufacture sell deliver methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia, assault government official/employee.

* June 16 – Kris Jason Buchanan, 46, Robbinsville, second-degree trespass.

* June 17 – Joseph Calvin Blevins, 43, Robbinsville, exradition/fugitive other state

* June 17 – Mark Wayne Carver, 47, Robbinsville, poss w/i manuf/sell/del schedule ll controlled substance, maintain place controlled substance

* June 18 – Mark Wayne Carver, 47, Robbinsville, probation violation

* June 19 – Courtney Paige Holder, 26, Robbinsville, first-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools

* June 21 – Patrick Ryan Burchfield, 31, Robbinsville, possess methamphetamine

* June 21 – Gary Michael Dylan Davis, 32, Alexander, reckless driving to endanger

* CAD report: Week of 6/15 – 6/21/2020

Property-related, 21; domestic, 27: medical, 9; traffic, 49; general, 17. Total: 123.