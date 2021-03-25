Graham County Arrest Report: March 15-21, 2021

Body

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the N.C. Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* March 15 – Epsy Elvin Willard, 24, Robbinsville. Assault with deadly weapon, serious injury; first degree burglary; larceny after break/enter.

* March 16 – Spencer Ray Branham, 32, Robbinsville. Driving while impaired.

* March 16 – Monty Allen Holder, 50, Robbinsville. Second-degree trespass.

* March 16 –Tyler Robert Moose, 21, Robbinsville. Driving while impaired.

* March 17 – William Joseph Grindstaff, 26, Robbinsville. FTA

ν March 22 – Joseph Brian Pressley, 32, Robbinsville. Misdemeanor larceny (three charges); driving while license revoked; injury to property, obtain nonferrous metal (two charges); injury to property, nonferrous metal.

* March 19 – Summer Crystal Dawn Teesateskie, 25, Robbinsville. Simple assault.

* March 19 – Keith Ray Elliot, 36, Robbinsville. Other – free text.

* March 19 – Wayne William Sawyer, III, 41, Robbinsville. True bill of indictment.

* March 19 – Mark Keith Tipton, 27, Robbinsville. Communicating threats (two charges); other – free text (two charges).

* March 20 – Jeffrey Austin Birchfield, 35, Robbinsville. Failure to appear on misdemeanor (three charges).

* March 20 – Brandy Lee Yackeren, 34, Andrews. Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine; possess with intent to sell and deliver marijuana; possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance.

CAD report: Week of March 15-21, 2021

* Property-related: 15

* Domestic-related: 26

* Medical-related: 11

* Traffic-related: 33

* General calls: 35

Total Calls: 120