Graham County Arrest Report: Nov. 16-20, 2020

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the N.C. Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Nov. 16 – Alex Kane Dutcher, 19, Robbinsville. Abuse disable/elder with injury; assault on a female; injury to personal property; failure to appear on misdemeanor.

* Nov. 16 – Trenton Ray Fabian, 35, Robbinsville. Failure to appear on misdemeanor (seven counts); failure to appear on felony (four counts).

* Nov. 17 – Kelby Guy Sherrill, 27, Robbinsville. Breaking/or entering; second-degree trespass.

* Nov. 18 – Timothy Rebel Cable, 30, Robbinsville. Possess methamphetamine; possess heroin; maintain place controlled substance.

* Nov. 19 – Bobby Thomas Bard, 42, Hickory. Violate domestic violence protection order.

* Nov. 19 – Brian Abram Fox, 49, Canton. Intoxicated and disruptive; littering not greater than 15 pounds.

* Nov. 19 – Autumn Sky Orr, 22, Robbinsville. Disorderly conduct; other-free text.

* Nov. 19 – Austin Tyler Sellers, 27, Robbinsville. Flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle (two counts); resisting public officer; assault - free text; probation violation; possess methamphetamine; possess heroin, possess drug paraphernalia; probation violation.

* Nov. 20 – Jacob James Sawyer Lewis, 40, Robbinsville. Driving while impaired.

* Nov. 20 – Autumn Sky Orr, 22, Robbinsville. Other – free text.

CAD REPORT: Week of Nov. 16-22, 2020

* Property-related: 12; domestic: 30; medical: 10; traffic: 35; general: 32. Total: 119.