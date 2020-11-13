Graham County Arrest Report: Nov. 2-8, 2020

Body

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the N.C. Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Nov. 2 – Dillon Chase Lancaster, 25, Robbinsville. False report to police station.

* Nov. 4 – Shaun Caleb Ledbetter, 28, Robbinsville. Failure to appear on misdemeanor.

* Nov. 4 – Dalton Shane Allen, 18, Robbinsville. Assault on a female.

* Nov. 5 – Brian Abram Fox, 49, Canton. Second-degree trespass.

* Nov. 5 – Michael Holder Scott, 55, Robbinsville. Second-degree trespass, misdemeanor larceny.

* Nov. 6 – Cathy Holder Lane, 56, Murphy. Misdemeanor larceny.

* Nov. 7 – Dillon Chase Lancaster, 25, Robbinsville. False report to police station, perjury, obstructing justice.

* Nov. 8 –William Joseph Grindstaff, 25, Robbinsville. Second-degree trespass, breaking and/or entering.

* Nov. 8 – Michael Noah Moore, 27, Robbinsville. Possession of firearm by felon, violate domestic violence protection order.



CAD REPORT: For week of Nov. 1-8, 2020

* Property-related: 25; domestic: 33; medical: 17; traffic: 34; general: 49. Total: 158.