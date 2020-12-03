Graham County Arrest Report: Nov. 23-29, 2020

Body

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the N.C. Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Nov. 23 – Allen James Rattler, 52, Robbinsville. Driving while impaired.

* Nov. 24 – Chelsea Lauren Jordan, 32, Robbinsville. Injury to personal property (three counts); first-degree trepass (four counts); breaking and/or entering (five counts); larceny after breaking and/or entering (four counts); larceny of a firearm; FTA; possession of burglary tools; burglary – free text (four counts); flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

* Nov. 24 – Hunter Adam Welch, 32, Robbinsville. FTA (two counts); breaking and/or entering (six counts); larceny after breaking/entering (five counts); larceny of a firearm (eight counts); injury to personal property (two counts); first-degree trepass (four counts); flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle; burglary – free text (four counts); injury to real property (two counts); possession of burglary tools.

* Nov. 25 – Frances Blondina Gibson, 35, FTA.

* Nov. 26 – Brian Anthony Cross, 28, Marble. Possess methamphetamine.

* Nov. 26 – Amy Nicole Jumper, 28, Robbinsville. Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance.

* Nov. 27 – Alex Kane Dutcher, 19, Robbinsville. Second-degree trepass.

* Nov. 27 – William Thomas Moose, 45, Robbinsville. True bill of indictment.

* Nov. 27 – David Scott Odom, 51, Canton. No charge data.

* Nov. 28 – Jeremy Martin Moore, 31, Robbinsville. Assault on a female.

* Nov. 29 – Christopher Austin Ball, 22, Robbinsville. Driving while impaired.

* Nov. 29 – Noah Tyler Wallace, 22, Robbinsville. Misdemeanor larceny.

CAD REPORT: For week of Nov. 23-29, 2020

* Property-related: 19; domestic: 30; medical: 10; traffic: 37; general: 24. Total: 120