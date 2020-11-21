Graham County Arrest Report: Nov. 9-15, 2020

Body

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the N.C. Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office.

Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Nov. 9 – Spencer Ray Branham, 32, Robbinsville. True bill of indictment.

* Nov. 9 – Spencer Ray Branham, 32, Robbinsville. Defrauding drug and alcohol test.

* Nov. 9 – Jeffrey Scott Willard, Jr., 26, Robbinsville. Failure to appear on felony (three counts).

* Nov. 10 – Frances Blondina Gibson, 35, Robbinsville. Breaking and/or entering; felony larceny; possess heroin.

* Nov. 10 – John Dale Humphries, 47, Cherokee. No charge data.

* Nov. 10 – Geraldine Jordan, 62, Robbinsville. Simple assault.

* Nov. 10 – Robert Michael Phillips, 33, Robbinsville. Possession of firearm by felon (two counts); possession of weapon of mass destruction; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance; maintain place controlled substance.

* Nov. 11 – Kristopher Carpenter, 32, Asheville. Resisting public officer; second-degree trespass.

* Nov. 12 – Katie Gulick, 39, Robbinsville. Simple possession schedule II controlled substance.

* Nov. 12 – Richard Allen Phillips, 43, Failure to appear on misdemeanor.

* Nov. 12 – Ashley Brook Postell, 25, IV-D non-support child.

* Nov. 12 – Douglas Stratton Underwood, 42, Robbinsville. Probation violation.

* Nov. 13 – Dalton Shane Allen, 18, Robbinsville. Simple possession schedule IV controlled substance; simple possession schedule III controlled substance; simple assault.

* Nov. 13 – Misty Renee Buchanan, 39, Robbinsville. Probation violation.

* Nov. 14 – Ashyra Diawin Ledford, 35, Cherokee. Driving while impaired.

* Nov. 15 – Jason Lyle Crisp, 31, Robbinsville. First-degree trespass.

* Nov. 15 – Kenneth Nolan Millsaps, 41, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule ll controlled substance.

CAD Report: Week of Nov. 9-16, 2020

* Property-related, 13; domestic-related, 39; medical-related, 8; traffic-related, 26; general calls: 41. Total calls: 127.