Graham County Arrest Report: Oct. 12-18, 2020

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the N.C. Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Oct. 12 – Douglas Stratton Underwood, 42, Robbinsville. Other – free text.

* Oct. 14 – Brittany Angeline Burchfield, 32, Robbinsville. Felony harboring escapee.

* Oct. 15 – Randy James Carpenter, 51, Robbinsville. Probation violation (two counts).

* Oct. 15 – Sawyer Arie Edwards, 27, Robbinsville. Second-degree trespass.

* Oct. 15 – Mark Harold Lovin, 61, Robbinsville. No charge data.

* Oct. 15 – Racheal Diane Roberts, 48, Robbinsville. Flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

* Oct. 16 – Rhonda McCracken, 41, Robbinsville. Other – free text.

* Oct. 16 – Caleb Isaiah Queen, 27, Bryson City. Assault on a female.

* Oct. 18 – Dillon Chase Lancaster, 25, Robbinsville. Misdemeanor stalking.

* Oct. 18 – Autumn Sky Orr, 21, Robbinsville. Second-degree trespass.

* CAD REPORT: For week of Oct. 12-18, 2020

Property-related: 16; domestic: 35; medical: 14; traffic: 57; general: 19. Total: 141