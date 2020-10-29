Graham County Arrest Report: Oct. 21-23, 2020

Body

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the N.C. Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Oct. 21 – Shayna Mycol George, 35, Cherokee. Driving while impaired.

* Oct. 21 – Johan Scott Hardin, Jr. 50, Almond. Assault by strangulation.

* Oct. 21 – Braxton David Sawyer, 29, Robbinsville. Larceny of motor vehicle.

* Oct. 22 – Eric David Reagan, 59, Bryson City. Driving while impaired.

* Oct. 23 – Alex Kane Dutcher, 19, Robbinsville. Injury to real property, resisting public officer.

* Oct. 23 – Dillon Chase Lancaster, 25, Robbinsville. Communicating threats.

* Oct. 23 – Jesse James Pratt, 31, Robbinsville. Identity theft.

* Oct. 23 – Chantilly M Welch, 32, Robbinsville. Contributing deliquency of juvenile.

* Oct. 23 – Anna Naomi Wilkerson, 33, Franklin, Tenn. Injury to personal property.

CAD REPORT: For week of Oct. 19-25, 2020

* Property-related: 24; domestic: 38; medical: 24; traffic: 43; general: 52. Total: 181.