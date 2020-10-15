Graham County Arrest Report: Oct. 6-11, 2020

Body

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Oct. 6 – Chelsea Lauren Jordan, 32, Robbinsville. Larceny of a firearm, breaking and/or entering, larceny after breaking/entering, safe cracking, injury to real property, injury to personal property.

* Oct. 6 – Shannon Lee Wall, 46, Ararat. Felony stalking, probation violation (two counts).

* Oct. 7 – Charles Alan Carver, 53, Robbinsville. Failure to appear on misdemeanor.

* Oct. 7 – Lorraine Viola Peck, 61, Robbinsville. Domestic criminal trespass.

* Oct. 8 – Kristopher William Harris, 25, Robbinsville. Indecent exposure.

* Oct. 8 – Jessica Ann Pressley, 36, Robbinsville. Breaking/entering a motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny.

* Oct. 9 – Jeffery Patrick Brooms, 64, Robbinsville. Failure to appear.

* Oct. 11 – Amber Fiona Freeman, 25, Robbinsville. Failure to appear on a felony.

CAD REPORT: For week of Oct. 5-11, 2020

* Property-related: 11; domestic: 43; medical: 12; traffic: 78; general: 18. Total: 162.