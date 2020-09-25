Graham County Arrest Report: Sept. 16-20, 2020

Body

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Sept. 16 – Rebecca Gulick, 42, Robbinsville. Failure to appear.

* Sept. 16 – Kristopher William Harris, 25, Robbinsville. Assault on a female, larceny from the person, interfere with emergency communications, indecent exposure (two counts).

* Sept. 20 – Tiffany Lynn Dutcher, 35, Robbinsville. Simple assault.

* Sept. 20 – Autumn Sky Orr, 21, Robbinsville. Other – free text, disorderly conduct.

* Sept. 20 – Douglas Stratton Underwood, 42, Robbinsville. Probation violation, resisting public officer.

CAD REPORT: For week ending Sept. 16-20, 2020

* Property-related: 15; domestic: 23; medical: 20; traffic: 35; general: 33. Total: 126