Graham County Arrest Report: Sept. 21-27, 2020

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Sept. 21 – Corey Lee Mullinax, 40, Robbinsville. Possess methamphetamine, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, possess marijuana up to 1/2 oz.

* Sept. 22 – Chelsea Lauren Jordan, 32, Robbinsville. Failure to appear on misdemeanor, failure to appear on felony.

* Sept. 23 – Joseph Calvin Blevins, 43, Robbinsville. Extradition/fugitive other state.

* Sept. 25 – Kelby Gui Sherrill, 26, Robbinsville. Simple possession schedule III controlled substance.

* Sept. 26 – Stephanie Suzanne Lane, 42, Robbinsville. Possess methamphetamine, simple possession schedule III controlled substance.

* Sept. 27 – Chelsea Lauren Jordan, 32, Robbinsville. No charge data.

* Sept. 27 – Hunter Adam Welch, 31, Robbinsville. No charge data.

CAD REPORT: For week of Sept. 21-27, 2020

* Property-related: 16; domestic: 36; medical: 16; traffic: 43; general: 56. Total: 167.