Graham County Arrest Report: Sept. 29-Oct. 3, 2020

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Sept. 29 – Richard Oliver Garland, 35, Robbinsville. Second-degree trespass.

* Sept. 29 – Tyler Blake Klein, 22, Robbinsville. Probation violation.

* Oct. 1 – Jeffrey Patrick Brooms, 64, Robbinsville. Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, maintain place controlled substance.

* Oct. 2 – Dillion Jared Bird, 25, Robbinsville. Other - free text.

* Oct. 3 – Dalton Varnel Anderson, 32, Robbinsville. Possess methamphetamine (two counts), identity theft, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.

CAD Report: Week of Sept. 28 – Oct. 4, 2020

* Property-related: 24; domestic: 24; medical: 19; traffic: 47; general: 42. Total: 156.