Graham County Arrest Report: Sept. 8-13, 2020

The following is a list of arrests made and/or filed by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

The information was obtained from arrest records on file at the Graham County Jail and/or Clerk of Court’s office. Persons listed below are innocent until proven guilty:

* Sept. 8 – Patrick Ryan Burchfield, 31, Robbinsville. Failure to appear on misdemeanor.

* Sept. 8 – Ray Marcus Freeman, 56, Robbinsville. Assault on a female, resisting public officer.

* Sept. 9 – Kimberly Dawn Blauvelt, 39, Robbinsville. True bill of indictment.

* Sept. 9 – Hunter Adam Welch, 31, Robbinsville. Probation violation (two counts).

* Sept. 10 – Diane Lynn Crisp, 63, Sumter, S.C. Driving while impaired.

* Sept. 10 – Brian Abram Fox, 48, Canton. No charge data.

* Sept. 10 – Michael Todd Williams, 45, Robbinsville. Assault on a female, assault with a deadly weapon/serious injury, domestic criminal trespass, breaking and/or entering.

* Sept. 11 – Autumn Sky Orr, 21, Robbinsville. First-degree trespass.

* Sept. 12 – Bobby Huel Pastell, 27, Robbinsville. Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession schedule II controlled substance.

* Sept. 12 – Stewart Grant Carver, 18, Robbinsville. Driving while impaired.

* Sept. 12 – Anita Marie Messer, 53, Robbinsville. Attempted uttering.

* Sept. 12 – Donald Jordan Pardue, 28, Lenoir City. Breaking and/or entering, injury to personal property, injury to real property.

* Sept. 12 – Carey Jade Sellers, 27, Robbinsville. Breaking and/or entering, felony larceny, other-free text.

* Sept. 12 – Carley Dunn Walls, 24, Robbinsville. Failure to appear on misdemeanor.

* Sept. 13 – Evan Michael Belanger, 21, Robbinsville. Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana.

CAD REPORT: For week of Sept. 8-13, 2020

* Property-related: 15; domestic: 36; medical: 15; traffic: 49; general calls: 46. Total: 161.