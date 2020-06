Body

Jade Noelle Jenkins was born at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls, Idaho on April 24. She weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Jade is the daughter of Frank and Mallory Jenkins of Spring Creek, Nev. Grandparents are Terry and Rita Haney of Robbinsville, and the late Donald Kelly and the late Rita Jenkins of Hickory.