County offices begin to reopen

As North Carolina embraces Phase 2 of its reopening process, Graham County has initiated its own 3-step plan to welcome the public back into offices.

The first phase was completed May 20 and opened the following:

* Graham County Dental Office.

* Graham County Administration & Community Building.

* Graham County Sanitation & Transfer Station.

* Graham County Department of Social Services & Public Health.

* Graham County 911 Building.

* Graham County Emergency Management Services.

Phase Two will take place today and open these offices:

* Graham County Transit.

* Graham County Mapping Office (at Graham County Emergency Management Services).

* Graham County Extension/Soil & Water.

The final phase will occur Monday and will open:

* Graham County Board of Elections.

* Graham County Courthouse, including the Tax Office and Register of Deeds.

* Graham County Recreation Department.

The public should consider and/or adhere to the following protocol, despite the reopenings:

* Many local business can still be conducted via telephone or online.

* Paperwork and paper checks can be dropped off at the courthouse’s lower entrance, the administrative building’s side entrance and at the Department of Social Services. Drop boxes have been installed at each location.

* Should you choose to make an in-person visit, you will be limited to one person, one transaction and be asked to wear a mask, use hand sanitizer before entering and practice social distancing.

At this time, both the Town of Robbinsville and the Town of Lake Santeetlah’s offices will not be reopening to the public.

The Town of Fontana Dam has remained open.