County schools tightening down on attendance policy

The Robbinsville High School Student Council raised and donated $100 toward the purchase of the food truck for Graham County Schools. From left in the photo is Robbinsville Student Council members Lina Pagan, Lindsey Brittain, Student Body President Dalson Jordan, Graham County Schools Superintendent Angie Knight, Ally Ayers, Ivy Odom, Caylin Lunsford and Keylie Jordan.

