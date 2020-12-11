Justice center nearing bidding phase

Graham County Clerk of Court Tammy Holloway swears in re-elected Board of Commissioners’ members (from left): Keith Eller, vice-chairman; Connie Orr, chairman; and Jacob Nelms. Photo by Charlie Benton/news@grahamstar.com
Robbinsville – Graham County’s ongoing justice center and jail project will soon move into its second phase.
County Project Manager Jason Marino gave an update on the project to the Graham County…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.