Justice center nearing bidding phase

Graham County Clerk of Court Tammy Holloway swears in re-elected Board of Commissioners’ members (from left): Keith Eller, vice-chairman; Connie Orr, chairman; and Jacob Nelms. Photo by Charlie Benton/news@grahamstar.com

Robbinsville – Graham County’s ongoing justice center and jail project will soon move into its second phase. County Project Manager Jason Marino gave an update on the project to the Graham County…