Subhead Robbinsville Community Garden holds grand opening

The Robbinsville Community Garden swung open its gate for a grand opening on July 14. Photos by Art Miller/amiller@grahamstar.com

Intrigued residents peruse the development inside the Community Garden.

Robbinsville – After many hours of hard work invested by volunteers and community, the new Robbinsville Community Garden on Ford Street has come together in a special way. Tomatoes, corn, peppers,…