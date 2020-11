Subhead Local family hosts 2nd community Thanksgiving meal

Brandi Oocumma, Tracy Bradley and Bob Culler (from left) with all the meat the family will serve for the second community Thanksgiving it has hosted on Snider Circle. Photo by Charlie Benton/news@grahamstar.com

Robbinsville – Even in the midst of a global pandemic, a local woman and her family are doing their part to ensure that anyone needing a hot meal and a place to go on Thanksgiving has both. For the…