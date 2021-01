Subhead COVID dominated headlines, but much more occurred

In this March 29 photo, Graham County Deputy Jim Hyde (left) and Graham County Land’s Quinn Carver help man one of the five entry points into the county, which were closed to non-residents in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Photo by Art Miller/amiller@grahamstar.com

Graham County Clerk of Court Tammy Holloway (left) swears in Jerry Crisp as the new Graham County Sheriff on July 28. Holding the Bible is Jerry’s aunt, Janet Crisp Lequire. Photo by Kevin Hensley/editor@grahamstar.com

Following a five-month closure and one lessee change, Fontana Village Resort re-opened Aug. 17.

The dawn of the new decade was seemingly dominated by a worldwide pandemic. And while the coronavirus has certainly made its presence felt in the area, Graham County still had a bevy of impactful…