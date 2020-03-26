New Community Info Line Set to Open

Body

Cherokee County Health Department — in conjunction with Clay County Health Department, Graham Country Health Department and Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital — has opened a Coronavirus Community Information line.

Beginning Thursday, community members can call 828-835-4258, Monday — Friday, from 9 a.m. — noon and 1-4 p.m., to speak with a representative.

There is no cost and no insurance needed. This public service provides convenient access to local health care providers who will answer their questions.

This is not a COVID-19 test screening line.

“Cherokee County Government and our community partners have a responsibility to protect the public health and assist the community in managing emergency events,” said David Badger, Health Director, Cherokee County Health Department. “We can best meet this objective by continuing to work together to help lessen the potential spread of COVID-19 by following the previously listed guidance.”