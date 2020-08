Subhead Veteran officer fills month-long vacancy

Graham County Clerk of Court Tammy Holloway (left) swears in Jerry Crisp as the new Graham County Sheriff on Tuesday afternoon. Holding the Bible is Jerry’s aunt, Janet Crisp Lequire. Photo by Kevin Hensley/editor@grahamstar.com

Robbinsville – Jerry Crisp was sworn in as Graham County’s new sheriff Tuesday afternoon, ending an almost month-long saga between Crisp and the county’s Board of Commissioners. “It feels good,”…