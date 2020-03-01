Next Confederate meeting to feature presentation on Forrest

Body

Murphy – The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Cherokee Guards proudly present Dr. W. Herman White on Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. at the Penland Senior Center, located at 69 Alpine Street in Murphy.

White will be speaking on General Nathan Bedford Forrest and what made him the fierce fighter he became.

Dr. White is the Chaplain of the N.C. Division of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans, Chaplain of the Army of Northern Virginia and Chaplain-in-Chief of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He has been a Christian since Sept. 4, 1960 and has been in the ministry for 59 years. He is an ordained minister and pastor of Archdale Holiness Church of God.

White is past Commander of the Lt. F.C. Frazier Camp in High Point and has been their Chaplain for the past 24 years. He is well-known as a speaker across the South – having spoken in 13 different States – and is a regular speaker in the Sam Davis Youth Camp, the Ga. Division Youth Camp and twice has spoken for both the Lee/Jackson History Symposium in Lexington, Va. and at the Sons of Confederate Veterans National Chaplain’s Conference four times.

Dr. White was the guest speaker for the Jefferson Davis Memorial Service in Hollywood Cemetery in 2015 and has been speaker for numerous Memorial services across the South and Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp meetings. He is the only member of the Sons that has attended every S National Chaplin’s Conference. He was made an honorary member of the Louisiana Division, the Army of Trans Mississippi in May 2006 and the West Virginia DIvision in April 2010. He is totally unreconstructed, a real grandson and honors his grandfather, Pvt. David Edward White, Company G, 21st North Carolina Regiment and by extension, all the great heroes of the South for the great heritage that they passed down to us.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans is the direct heir of the United Confederate Veterans and the oldest hereditary organization for male descendants of Confederate soldiers, sailors and marines. Organized at Richmond, Va., in 1896, the Sons continue to serve as a historical, patriotic organization dedicated to ensuring that a true history of the 1861-65 period is preserved.

Membership in the Sons of Confederate Veterans is open to all male descendants of any veteran who served honorably in the Confederate armed forces. Members can be obtained through either direct or collateral family line and kinship to a veteran must be documented. The minimum age is 12. The public is cordially invited.

Please call Dan Murray at 561-262-7806 – or Michael Berlin at 828-644-3397 – for more information.