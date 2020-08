Subhead Republican candidates visit Graham County

A trio of North Carolina Republican candidates – Kaleb Wingate, Kevin Corbin and Karl Gillespie (from left) – visited the county’s Republican headquarters Saturday. Photos by Art Miller/amiller@grahamstar.com

N.C. House of Representatives, Seat 120 candidate Karl Gillespie addresses the crowd gathered at the Graham County Republican Headquarters on Saturday.

Robbinsville – With election day only 10 weeks away, Republicans are making a hard push for Graham County’s vote. After U.S. House candidate Madison Cawthorn made a stop in Robbinsville on May 29,…