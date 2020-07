Subhead Popular Stecoah series to return for 2020

The Stecoah Valley Cultural Arts Center was packed for this concert in 2018, but the 2020 “An Appalachian Evening” concert series will be restricted to livestream-only. Photo by Art Miller/amiller@grahamstar.com

Stecoah – A cloud of mystery still lingers over the annual “An Appalachian Evening” concert series, but one thing is certain: the 2020 installment will take place. Stecoah Valley Center director…