Virus hits local nursing home

Atoah – The coronavirus has hit the local nursing home.

Two staff members of Graham Healthcare & Rehabilitation have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release issued by the county’s health department Monday.

No residents have tested positive.

The release stated that one of the staff members has already finished quarantine, while the other is still in isolation. One is a local resident, while the other lives outside the county.

Families of the residents have all been notified and contact tracing is underway.

As of Monday, positive nursing home cases totaled 8,315 statewide, with 199 outbreaks identified. Monday’s numbers also reported 1,013 deaths among nursing home residents, and 80 percent have been ages 65 or older.

Graham’s 49 confirmed cases are still the lowest in the state.

Cherokee Scout Staff Writer Samantha Sinclair contributed to this report.