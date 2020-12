Subhead Knights clean up at Currahee Classic

Robbinsville’s Hayden Stewart (left) and Ava Barlow won the respective boys and girls varsity races at the Currahee Classic on Dec. 2. Photo by Kevin Hensley/editor@grahamstar.com

Robbinsville – Home course advantage aside, the Black Knights’ varsity performance at the Currahee Classic turned heads across the Smoky Mountain Conference. Head coach Kaitlyn Carringer-Adams was…